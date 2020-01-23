Bill Would Spend $2M On Campaign To Stop Tobacco, Electronic Cigarette Use
A bill introduced in the Wisconsin Assembly would spend two million dollars on a campaign to prevent youth vaping in the state. The money would pay for educational messages about the dangers of vaping and would provide resources for regional groups working to keep the products away from young people. Democratic state Representative Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh introduced the legislation this week. Hintz calls youth vaping “a public health crisis” threatening Wisconsin children.
