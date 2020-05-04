MADISON, Wis. — A NOAA Weather Radio is an essential part of a severe weather safety plan and every home, school, business, and public area should have one. This Wednesday, May 6 is NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards Awareness Day in Wisconsin.



“Everyone should have one of these valuable tools in their home to help protect their family,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “The early warning they provide can give you and your family valuable time to seek appropriate shelter and save the lives of the ones you love.”



A NOAA Weather Radio is an automated 24-hour source of weather forecasts, watches, and warnings provided by the National Weather Service and its parent agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).



The alarm feature on these radios can wake you if severe weather is approaching while you are asleep. Make sure to use your NOAA Weather Radio with an alarm and battery back-up. If there is no severe weather or emergency, your radio can be switched to a silent, stand-by mode.



Weather radios can be purchased at most electronic stores or online. Consider packing the portable weather radio with your camping or boating gear when you spend time outdoors.



All NOAA Weather Radio Stations broadcast on one of several frequencies in the VHF Public Service band. To find your local radio tower go to https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit/get-a-weather-radio/.



ReadyWisconsin is a campaign from Wisconsin Emergency Management with a mission to prepare individuals, families and businesses for emergencies and disasters. For additional safety tips, visit http://ReadyWisconsin.wi.gov.



For safety tips throughout the year, follow us on Facebook www.facebook.com/ReadyWisconsin and Twitter www.twitter.com/ReadyWisconsin.