Deputies in Barron County are giving a tongue-in-cheek credit to their “bovine unit” for finally ending a long pursuit. Deputies say they had chased a Chevrolet Cavalier for about 13 miles, from Barron to Cumberland, when the fleeing driver found he couldn’t get through a group of cows. The driver’s name hasn’t been released, but he was taken into custody and spent the night in jail. Authorities say no one was hurt during the pursuit, not even members of what the deputies called a “moooving blockade.” The sheriff’s office didn’t say what started the pursuit in the first place.