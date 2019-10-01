The Baraboo School District has settled a lawsuit with a former student who says she was the victim of sexual assaults and racial discrimination. Eighteen-year-old Dasia Banks says the district didn’t take action on her behalf. She filed a lawsuit last year. Banks says during her freshman year she was sexually assaulted by another student. She says district officials know he had a history of harassing and abusing other students. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the school district agreed to pay Banks 862-thousand, 500-dollars.