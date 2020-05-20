WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Tina Smith (D-MN) to introduce the Increasing Access to SNAP Delivery During COVID-19 Act, which would ensure SNAP participants, especially seniors and immunocompromised individuals, have access to home food delivery and curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Representatives Jahana Hayes (D-CT-5), Marcia Fudge (D-OH-11) and Joe Neguse (D-CO-2) introduced companion legislation in the House of Representatives.

“As we face historic economic and social disruption during this pandemic, we must make sure that everyone can get the food they need, without risking their health or their families’ health,” said Senator Baldwin. “Now more than ever, Congress must take action to protect all Wisconsinites who need food assistance and this reform will protect seniors and those with pre-existing conditions so they can safely get food delivery through SNAP.”

“Everyone, including SNAP participants, should be able to safely access the food they need. More must be done to ensure high-risk individuals are able to maintain reliable access to food while also maintaining social distancing guidelines,” said Senator Casey. “The Increasing Access to SNAP Delivery During COVID-19 Act would support retailers in expanding their SNAP delivery offerings during the pandemic, allowing immunocompromised individuals and seniors to continue to stay at home as much as possible as advised by public health authorities.”

The Increasing Access to SNAP Delivery During COVID-19 Act builds on these proposals by requiring USDA to implement the following: