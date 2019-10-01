Bagged salad mixes are being recalled in 12 states – including Wisconsin – during an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration. The federal agency is looking into multiple reports of an intestinal infection which is caused by a parasite. The salad mixes linked to the sicknesses were produced by Fresh Express and sold at Walmart, Aldi, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco stores. There have been no deaths reported, but federal health authorities are reporting 206 laboratory-confirmed cases of the infection in eight of the 12 states. Wisconsin is one of those eight states.