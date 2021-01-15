Sheriff’s departments across Wisconsin are calling for calm ahead of possible unrest on Inauguration Day. The Badger State Sheriffs’ Association is recommending people stay home rather than head out to protest during the President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman says that they appreciate people’s right to peaceably gather but warns “If you step outside the law, there will be consequences.” Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney said “our deputies and police officers will always protect the right to assemble and air grievances, but only in a peaceful manner.” The F-B-I is warning of potential violence at state capitols.