Attempted homicide charges have been filed against a 36-year-old Jackson County man accused of shooting at his wife. Prosecutors say a woman called 9-1-1 last week saying her husband shot at her and she managed to leave, but a young child was still in the home in the Town of Manchester. When Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies arrived they were met by Johnathan Heller. He was carrying the child and announcing he was unarmed. He handed the toddler off to the deputies and put his hands behind his back. When deputies met the victim at a nearby gas station, they saw holes in the vehicle she was driving. In addition to attempted homicide, Heller is also charged with recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, and other counts.