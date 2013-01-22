There is a new wrinkle on the debate over medical marijuana in Wisconsin. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos yesterday said he thinks it’s just a matter of time before the state legalizes marijuana as medicine. Vos has said in the past that he could support a limited medical marijuana program. The Republican leader of the state Senate, Scott Fitzgerald, however continues to fight the idea. Vos said he has no timeline in mind for when Wisconsin could get a medical marijuana program.