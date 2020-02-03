Assembly Speaker: Redrawing Electoral Maps Will “Probably End Up In Court”
Wisconsin’s Assembly Speaker says redrawing the state’s electoral maps will “probably end up in court.” Republican Robin Vos made the comments during a broadcast of “UPFRONT,” the interview program on W-I-S-N Television Sunday. He was responding to a question about the “People’s Maps Commission,” a task force created by Governor Tony Evers. Wisconsin redistricting has wound up in court several times. Vos says the Republican map is usually chosen because his party does a better job on the task. He also says the G-O-P will support some of the governor’s proposals to help financially-challenged Wisconsin dairy farmers.
