Wisconsin’s Assembly Speaker says redrawing the state’s electoral maps will “probably end up in court.” Republican Robin Vos made the comments during a broadcast of “UPFRONT,” the interview program on W-I-S-N Television Sunday. He was responding to a question about the “People’s Maps Commission,” a task force created by Governor Tony Evers. Wisconsin redistricting has wound up in court several times. Vos says the Republican map is usually chosen because his party does a better job on the task. He also says the G-O-P will support some of the governor’s proposals to help financially-challenged Wisconsin dairy farmers.