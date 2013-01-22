Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says there is only a 30-percent chance his Republican Party can take total control of the Legislature next year. Vos says the November election isn’t likely to result in a super-majority in the state Senate. Republicans already have a veto-proof majority in the Assembly. If they had more than two-thirds of the seats in the Senate they would be able to override any veto by Democratic Governor Tony Evers. Vos says outside groups are spending a lot of money to make sure that doesn’t happen.