Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defending a $700,00 Dollar Republican review of the presidential election in Wisconsin, headed up by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Cableman.

Vos claims the goal is not to overturn the election, but to make sure results are accurate.

Governor Tony Evers earlier in the week calling the probe a “$700,000 Dollar boondoggle.” He is confident the results will speak for themselves with President Joe Biden carrying Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes following recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties.