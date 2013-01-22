Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly are said to be fast-tracking a package of proposals aimed at helping the state’s farmers. The G-O-P plan would mesh with Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ call for a special session to help Wisconsin struggling agriculture industry. It would include a tax break of up to 75-hundred dollars. Republicans say call their plan “bigger and bolder” than the governor’s proposals costing eight-and-a-half million dollars. No price tag has been placed on the newer proposal.