Under a bill passed in the Wisconsin Assembly, students who disrupt free speech on campuses more than once would be suspended. The legislation faces an uncertain fate because Governor Tony Evers has noted he doesn’t support a policy like that. The bill was approved on a 62-to-37 vote Tuesday. For a third offense, students on University of Wisconsin System and Wisconsin Technical College System campuses would be expelled. The Board of Regents adopted the same policy more than two years ago, but regulations are still being drafted to bring it to bear.