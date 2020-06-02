The current COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the need for student loan borrowers to have credible sources for information about their student loans. This is particularly true because borrowers who lack such information can fall victim to fraudulent student loan debt relief scams.

Ascendium’s Repayment Support Team will provide a unique toll-free number (833-589-0750) that borrowers can call to get general information about COVID-19 relief and about where to go to get more information about their loans or repayment options based on their specific circumstances.

John Wedge, one of the board members of the Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt stated that, “The Coalition is very excited about the partnership. The COVID19 pandemic has made payment of loans even more difficult for our most vulnerable debt holders. This is exactly the kind of resource we need to help people in Wisconsin.”

Beth Erickson from Ascendium explained of Ascendium’s decision to partner with the Coalition: “We are very pleased to be partnering with the Coalition to offer the hotline. It aligns perfectly with Ascendium’s philanthropic mission of advancing financial wellness as well as access and success to higher education.”

Ascendium will provide The Wisconsin Coalition on Student Debt information about call volume and the struggles people with student loan problems are facing. This information will be aggregated, and no personal information will be collected or reported.

This number will be available on the websites of the Higher Educational Aids Board and the Department of Financial Institutions.