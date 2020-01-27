American Family Insurance Raises Minimum Wage to $20 Per Hour
American Family Insurance is giving nearly 17-hundred of its employees a pay hike. Employees will receive a minimum hourly rate of 20 dollars retroactive to January 1st. The Madison-based insurer says the raise is aimed at attracting and retaining talent and creating a positive impact on employees and their communities. The increase applies to all companies within the American Family Insurance group across the country. No word on the previous minimum wage.
Comments are closed.