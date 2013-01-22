An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 16-year-old from Baraboo and cancelled when the girl was safely located. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office says Kiera Krumenauer has been returned home. Authorities said Kiera was in a stolen vehicle with 19-year-old Austin Dailey and in grave danger. An officer spotted the vehicle Tuesday and the driver fled during an attempted traffic stop. He was identified as Bailey and he was wanted on an arrest warrant. Police said “a much greater concern for the safety of Kiera and her willingness to be with the male caused an escalation in the investigation Wednesday.” The Amber Alert was issued when other leads failed.