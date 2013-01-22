Altoona School District Superintendent Daniel Peggs is pleading not guilty to sex trafficking of a minor and production of child pornography. Thirty-two-year-old Peggs appeared in federal court on Thursday in Madison. Federal prosecutors say Peggs enticed a teenager into taking part in prostitution between October of 2015 and May of 2016, and that he also took videos of the same girl engaging in sexual activities. U-S Attorney Scott Blader says the victim is not a student in the Altoona district. Peggs has a bail hearing Monday and will remain in the Dane County jail. The Altoona School Board appointed Michael Markgren as acting superintendent during the investigation and will place Peggs on administrative leave if he’s released Monday.