Families with growing unpaid bills for school lunches in Wautoma can rest easy during the Christmas break. A Wild Rose man organized a fundraiser which brought in 53-hundred dollars in donations to erase the debts at several school districts in Waushara County. Craig Carpenter and his friends have done something similar on their own for years, but this year they wanted to help more students in need. The money was raised in about two weeks and it is being used to erase all student debt at Wautoma, Tri-County, Wild Rose and Coloma schools.