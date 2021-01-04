A single vehicle rollover accident occurred on the morning of January 1st 2021 at approximately 3:07am. The accident occurred on Hwy 56 just east of Cook Hill rd. in the Town of Viroqua.

The pickup truck driven by Anthony Hughes crossed the centerline and left the roadway before striking an embankment and overturning. A passerby noticed the truck upside down and assisted both Anthony and his passenger Bryant Hughes, getting out of the truck. It is unknown if seatbelts were used and side airbags were deployed.

Both Anthony and Bryant complained of injuries and were transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital for treatment. Alcohol was a factor in the crash and charges will be referred to the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office on Anthony Hughes for Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.