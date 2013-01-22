On Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:48 a.m., the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of an injury crash involving a single vehicle on Iberia Ave at the Monroe/LaCrosse County line east of Rockland, WI.

A 2014 Ford Taurus, operated by Devon Burton (21) of rural Sparta was eastbound on Iberia Ave in the vicinity of the Monroe/LaCrosse County line when he failed to negotiate a 90 degree curve in the road. Burton’s car left the roadway and struck an embankment and some small trees on the east side of the road. EMS was dispatched to the scene for Burton and his 3 passengers. Matthew Hoffman (22), Radlee Pfaff (21) and Brage Pfaff (19) all of Sparta received non-life threatening injuries a result of the crash.

Burton, Hoffman and Brage Pfaff were all transported from the scene by the Sparta Area Ambulance Service to Gundersen Medical Center in LaCrosse.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Bangor-Burns Fire Department and First Responders and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol is believed to a contributing factor in the crash.