On September 25th, 2020 at approximately 3:20 P.M. the Vernon County Dispatch center received notification from Toyota Roadside Telephone automated crash notification of a crash indicated with full airbag deployment. They were able to provide the location on Vance Hill Rd in the town of Webster. A passerby also called in reporting the single vehicle crash. Dee Dee L. Sorg of Prairie Du Sac was evaluated for injuries at the scene by LaFarge EMS, however refused medical assistance.

Alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting at the scene was the LaFarge Fire Department and the LaFarge Area Ambulance service.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.