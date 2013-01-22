Ag Census: Wisconsin #2 In Nation For Organic Farms
The every-five-years federal agriculture census finds only California has more organic farms than Wisconsin. A spokesperson for the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service says the Badger State offers unique opportunities for growers who want to go organic. There are one-thousand-276 organic operations in Wisconsin. The census also shows this state is number-one in cheese production, corn for silage, cranberry and snap bean production.
