Absentee Ballots Can Be Turned In Starting Today
Election officials are reminding voters that their absentee ballots can be turned in, starting today. Completed absentee ballots can be dropped off at locations listed by local clerks. W-M-T-V reports people planning to do in-person absentee voting will need to bring an acceptable photo I-D at Wisconsin locations. Any unregistered voters – or voters who need to update their registration – will need to bring proof of residence documentation with their current names and addresses. For planning ahead purposes – all voter registration locations will be closed the weekend of August 6th and 7th.
