Election officials are reminding voters that their absentee ballots can be turned in, starting today. Completed absentee ballots can be dropped off at locations listed by local clerks. W-M-T-V reports people planning to do in-person absentee voting will need to bring an acceptable photo I-D at Wisconsin locations. Any unregistered voters – or voters who need to update their registration – will need to bring proof of residence documentation with their current names and addresses. For planning ahead purposes – all voter registration locations will be closed the weekend of August 6th and 7th.