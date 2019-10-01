Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson has died at the age of 87. Abrahamson served on the court from 1976 to 2015, writing more than 13-hundred opinions. She was the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and also the first woman to serve as its Chief Justice. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers described her as a “meticulous jurist and a profound writer.” Abrahamson announced in August 2018 that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Although she drew praise from Democrats and liberals for her work, she always maintained she was an independent.