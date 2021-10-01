A safety bill protecting roadside workers has been introduced into the Wisconsin Assembly.

The bill would take precautions for roadside construction workers and emergency responders, including penalties. A AAA (triple-A) spokesperson noted that multiple workers were killed in previous months while doing dangerous jobs on the side of the road.

Representative Amy Loudenbeck of Clinton says that her bill got bipartisan support in the Assembly and expected to see it voted on in the Wisconsin Senate later this month.