Around 150 National Guard soldiers are back in Wisconsin after a year-long deployment to the Middle East and Afghanistan. Members of the 829th Engineering Company returned home Thursday. The unit based in Spooner and Ashland mobilized last October on a construction mission and took assignments on 21 bases in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. There wasn’t a traditional homecoming ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions. The troops were greeted by family and friends at National Guard armories in Mauston, Tomah and Spooner.