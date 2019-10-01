Wisconsin voters will narrow a field of seven candidates for state Superintendent of Public Instruction on Tuesday. Absentee voting is already underway for the spring primary. State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor is not seeking another term. The candidates are former assistant state superintendent Sheila Briggs; Fond du Lac High School science teacher Joe Fenrick; retired West Salem superintendent Troy Gunderson; Shandowlyon “Shawn” Hendricks-Williams, director of Evers’ Milwaukee office; retired Brown Deer superintendent Deborah Kerr; Milwaukee Garland Elementary principal Steve Krull; and Jill Underly, Pecatonica Area School District superintendent.