Pregnancy Helpline of Madison is Going the Distance to #EndDiaperNeed. This event consists of a virtual run/walk and an in-person community diaper drive and t-shirt pick-up. Join us at McKee Farms Park in Firtchburg to donate diapers and pick up race materials from 8-11 am on Saturday, September 26th. Prizes will be awarded for top fundraising and diaper donations. The cost is $30 for an individual registration, which includes a T-shirt. Family registration is $75, which includes 2 T-shirts. Diapers and wipes can also be dropped off at any Madison Princeton Club location September 8-30. All event information can be found at www.pregnancyhelpline.net.

Last year, this event had over 180 participants bringing 7000 diapers to race day. This event occurs at the conclusion of National Diaper Need Awareness Week. Pregnancy Helpline Diaper Bank is the only member of the National Diaper Bank Network serving Dane County and according to their data, there is a growing concern across the nation that 1 in 3 families struggle to afford diapers. A lack of clean diapers puts a baby’s health at risk and parents in emotional distress. Pregnancy Helpline’s diaper bank supplies over 13,000 free children’s diapers each month to Madison area families and partner agencies, as diapers cannot be bought with food stamps or WIC.

Pregnancy Helpline Inc. of Madison is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and for 37 years has been serving low-income women, children, and families with a 24-hour helpline, safe sleep program, baby care package program, and sharing center for material goods. Support to those in need has not slowed down during the Covid-19 pandemic. Curbside pick-up has been added for diapers, clothing and equipment.

For further information, please call Executive Director Brenda Collins at 608-566-7021 or email her at info@pregnancyhelpline.net