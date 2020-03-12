Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Waukesha and Fond du Lac counties bring the Wisconsin state total to six. The last three were confirmed Wednesday, with one hospitalized and two others quarantined at home. All three of the newest patients were exposed while traveling – in the U-S and internationally. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is warning people if they were on a cruise in Egypt and are exhibiting symptoms, they should quarantine themselves immediately. The first cases included two in Dane County and one in Pierce County.