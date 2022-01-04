Police say a 50-year-old man accused of firing his gun into the air early on New Year’s Day is being held in the Jackson County Jail. Witnesses had told Black River Falls police that Roy Thompson was running around the neighborhood firing his gun. Police say he was apparently intoxicated at a little before 2:00 a-m Saturday. Thompson tried to run away when officers arrived, but they caught him quickly. He is expected to face a long list of charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, five counts of recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of domestic violence.