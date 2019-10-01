Longtime incumbent and Democrat Ron Kind and Challenger Derrick Van Orden issued the following statements following Kinds narrow victory over Van Orden:

“It’s been the honor of my life to represent the area where I was born and raised and where Tawni and I have raised our family. To that end, I want to thank the people of this district for sending me back to Washington. I know firsthand the challenges working families in Wisconsin face, and I am committed to fighting for the farmers, veterans, families, businesses, and workers who move our state forward. I’m truly humbled by the opportunity to continue working for the people of Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, standing up to powerful special interests, bridging the partisan divide, and bringing our Wisconsin way of life to the halls of Congress.” – Ron Kind

After the results of yesterday’s election, Derrick Van Orden released the following statement:

I would like to congratulate Congressman Kind on his reelection. Sara Jane and I will continue praying for Ron and his family as we do for all of our elected leaders.

I would like to thank my wife Sara Jane, our family, and the hundreds and hundreds of volunteers who dedicated their time and energy to this campaign. We are first and foremost Wisconsinites and Americans and we support our elected leaders.

God bless Wisconsin and the United States of America.