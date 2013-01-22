$36M In Grants Will Fund 42 Wisconsin Public Infrastructure Projects
More than 36 million dollars in grants will pay for 42 Wisconsin public infrastructure projects. Local governments will receive the money as part of a competitive grant process for the 2020 Community Development Block Grants for Public Facilities. The available funding was announced Wednesday by Governor Tony Evers and Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan. Projects funded include water, stormwater, and sanitary sewer improvements, as well as some sidewalk and surface street work.
