$30M In Federal Aid Will Be Used To Support Early Care, Education Providers
An additional 30 million dollars in federal aid will be used to support early care and education providers. The governor’s office says the funding comes from the CARES Act. It will let the Department of Children and Families issue an additional round of Child Care Counts payments. That program is set up to counter the trend of child care providers closing during the coronavirus pandemic. Two new statewide programs will deal with the challenges faced by education providers
Comments are closed.