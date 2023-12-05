Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the Sheriff’s Office executed a Search Warrant on

Thursday afternoon, November 30, 2023, at approximately 2:00 PM, at a residence on Mc

Kibbin Lane, rural Westby, WI, in the town of Jefferson. The Search Warrant was authorized by

Vernon County Circuit Court as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Deputies/investigators located and seized forty-seven grams of Methamphetamine, several

baggies of suspected Fentanyl, and cash. Arrested were Mark Alan Mc Kibbin, age 37, of rural

Westby, WI and Melinda Sue Stalsberg, age 36, of Viroqua, WI. Also taken into custody

pursuant to an unrelated arrest warrant was a 37-year-old male, also of Viroqua, WI.

Mark Mc Kibbin was booked into the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for:

1) Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

2) Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 10-50 grams

3) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Melinda Stalsberg was booked into the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center for:

1) Possession With Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 3-10 grams

2) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Fentanyl is a deadly drug. The suspected substances will be tested later adhering to strict

safety protocols for testing unknown substances. Both Mc Kibbin and Stalsberg will be held

pending a Bail Hearing in Vernon County Circuit Court. Formal charges will be sought through

Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher.

The Sheriff’s Office utilized resources from the West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group,

a five-county drug task force of which Vernon County is a member.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 608-

637-8477 or submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com Callers or persons submitting tips to

Crime Stoppers remain anonymous.