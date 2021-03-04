On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at approximately 12:02 AM, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from an AT & T employee reporting entry and vandalism to their communications facility, along US Highway 14, rural Westby, WI, in the town of Coon.

The first deputy sheriff arrived on scene, discovered the fence was compromised, and located two males inside the fenced-in area.

Both males were taken into custody without incident. The males were identified as Benjamin Lee Britt, age 47, and Jesse James Britt, age 46, both from Viroqua, WI. Burglarious tools were recovered at the scene. The investigation continued throughout the day resulting in the arrest of Shaila Kay Davis, age 49, Frazee, MN. A red colored, 2002 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, with Iowa license plates was impounded.

Evidence obtained on March 2nd was consistent with a similar incident at the same AT & T facility that was reported on February 16, 2021.