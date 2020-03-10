2nd and 3rd Person Test Positive For Coronavirus in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirms a second and 3rd person has tested positive for coronavirus in the state. One patient is staying at home in Pierce County after being exposed while traveling; the other was reported in Dane County. No names have been released. Wisconsin D-H-S says people who have traveled to locations where there are active cases should self-monitor and self-quarantine. State officials plan to hold a media briefing today to answer more questions about coronavirus.
Comments are closed.