If it seemed like a lot of precipitation was falling this year – you’re right. Weather records go back to 1895 and 2019 has been the wettest year ever. That’s true for Wisconsin and the nine Midwestern states. More than 43 inches of precipitation was recorded through November. That tops the 26-year-old record by two inches even before December is added to the total. Meteorologists point out that the amount of rain and snow falling this year has been about 25 percent above normal.