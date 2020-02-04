An investigation into reports of a toxic workplace environment has resulted in the suspension of two top local officials running preparations for this summer’s Democratic National Convention. The Journal-Sentinel reports Host Committee President Liz Gilbert and Committee Chief of Staff Adam Alonso have been placed on leave. Workers accuse those two of creating the problems. There have been complaints of back-biting and in-fighting among staff members. Gilbert and Alonso have been accused of funneling work to friends in New Jersey rather than hiring Wisconsin job candidates.