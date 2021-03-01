Two people have been arrested in Wood County for allegedly exposing children to illegal drugs. Nekoosa police followed up on a tip a week ago. When they arrived at the home they say 41-year-old Noah L. Campbell jumped out of a second-story window and took off running, but he was captured quickly. Inside the home, officers found 37-year-old Bobbi Jo Setser and two juveniles. Investigators say they found Fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and 910-dollars in cash when they searched the home. Campbell was already on parole for selling drugs and several more drug charges will be filed. Setser will be charged with child neglect, as well as drug charges.