On March 4, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. two men fell through the ice near the Stoddard Boat Landing. James Rhodes, age 62 of Black River Falls was operating an ATV on the ice. Rhodes and his passenger were traveling back to the boat landing after fishing when the ATV fell through the ice. Both James Rhodes and his passenger, George Riedel, also of Black River Falls fell into the water. Both Rhodes and Riedel were able to get out of the water on their own and were checked out at the scene by emergency personnel.