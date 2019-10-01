A two-day trial has been scheduled in the civil wrongful death lawsuit filed over the death of a six-year-old girl in Wautoma. Maryana Kranz and her sister were hit while they waited for a school bus last February. Carl Mullenix is accused of driving his pickup on the right side of the bus when he hit the girls. He faces one charge of felony homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. No date has been set for the criminal trial. The civil trial is scheduled for May 10th and 11th.