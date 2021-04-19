The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a collision between motorcycles Thursday night in Columbia County that left one rider dead. Troopers say two cycles were riding together on I-39 near the I-90/94/78 interchange when they made contact with each other on a curve and went into the ditch. First responders performed C-P-R on an unresponsive 45-year-old man from Medford but he died at the scene. The other rider was treated for minor injuries. No names have been released.