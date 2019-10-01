Join Murph in the Morning this Wednesday January 13th at 8:30am as he holds a panel discussion with Jim O’Keefe, Tara Ennis, and Brenda Totzke all with Mile Bluff Medical Center. They will be discussing Phase 2 of the Together We Can Campaign. They will discuss switching the strategy to stop COVID from contact tracing to building up immunity. They will also answer questions surrounding the COVID19 vaccine, including safety of the vaccine, efficiency, and when the vaccine will become available. This panel discussion will take place this Wednesday morning at 8:30am on NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com.