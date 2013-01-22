WRJC will be holding its 2nd Annual Bridal Expo this Sunday February 23rd. It will be held at the Two Elks Event Center inside the Lodge in Mauston. It will take place between the hours of 11am and 3pm. New this year will be a fashion show by Jackie’s Bridal out of Coloma. The Fashion show will begin at 1pm. You can check out local vendors, sample cakes and goodies, register to win prizes, check out catering options, and see all the latest dress & Bridesmaid trends. It’s the Perfect show for planning your perfect wedding.