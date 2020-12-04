There is no holiday train this year, which is a bummer but WRJC along with the Mauston Food Pantry is still trying to light up the Christmas season. Keep an eye out for the WRJC van hauling a trailer with a tube full of Christmas lights. If you see it parked around the area you can guess the amounts of lights inside for a chance to win a prize. Proceeds will go to the Mauston Food Pantry. More details to come.