Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested a Madison woman who they say drove a getaway vehicle for two men who had escaped from prison.

Katherine R Wooderick, age 46 of Madison, was taken into custody Tuesday at her residence in Madison with the assistance of the Madison Police Department, according to a news release.

The two escapees, Thomas E. Deering, 45, and James Robert Newman, 36, scaled fences to break out of the Columbia Correctional Institution april 16th authorities stated .

Holly Marie Zimdahl, 46, of rural Pardeeville is charged with two felonies — escape, criminal arrest and delivering illegal articles to an inmate.

Deering and Newman were arrested in Rockford the day after their escape when they showing up at a nonprofit, hungry and cold.