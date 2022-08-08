On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Juneau County Drug Task Force executed a Drug Search Warrant in the Village of Wonewoc. This search warrant was the result of a criminal drug investigation that was being conducted by the Wonewoc Police Department and Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the search warrant Jenna Bengston, age 41, of Wonewoc was arrested and charged with the following:

Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place

Possession of Controlled Substances Hallucinogenic and Stimulant Drugs

Possession of THC

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 10-50 grams

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine > 40 grams

Possession of Methamphetamine Drug Paraphernalia

These charges are merely accusations of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest. Ms. Bengston is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sheriff Brent H. Oleson

Juneau County Sheriff’s Office