Wonewoc Center High School senior Tessa Gehri will showcase her unique caprine artificial insemination services business in front of a panel of celebrity judges to compete for a $10,000 scholarship. It’s part of a Shark Tank-style competition hosted by Junior Achievement of Wisconsin sponsored by Ernst & Young at Majic Productions in Waukesha, Wisconsin on January 28.

The event will be live-streamed and interested viewers can register to watch the free live event https://secure.qgiv.com/for/jaowi/event/823617/

In an effort to improve the genetic makeup of Boer goats and other caprine animals in central Wisconsin, Gehri started her own caprine artificial insemination service. She saw a need for the business after running her first business, T. Gehri’s Boers for several years. After securing clients through shows and FFA connections, Gehri has invested her revenue to improve equipment and hopes to expand her services in the future.

Gehri will present her business and state her case for earning the scholarship to the judges (listed below). The judges will critique all of the contestants’ businesses, ask the entrepreneurs questions, and offer valuable feedback.

“Entrepreneurship is one of the core principals of Junior Achievement,” said Michael Frohna, President of Junior Achievement. “Similar to the classroom and community programming Junior Achievement offers, the Young Entrepreneur Live Competition embodies that entrepreneurial spirit in a new generation of American leaders.”

Among dozens of entries from across the state, Gehri was selected as a finalist for the scholarship based on the following criteria: Charisma/Hustle, Business Success, Growth Potential, and Social Involvement. Other considerations included the entrepreneur’s age when the business was started, special challenges faced, strategic direction, innovation, personal integrity, and leadership.

Celebrity judges include:

Craig Culver, Co-Founder, Board Chairman, Brand Ambassador – Culver’s

Christine Specht, CEO – Cousins Subs

Craig Karmazin, Founder and CEO – Good Karma Brands

Denise Thomas, President and Owner – The Effective Communication Coach

Finalists competing in the Young Entrepreneur Live Competition: