A three vehicle accident in Colombia County involved a pair of Wonewoc citizens as well as a Reedsburg man; however the names of the individuals are currently not being released until notification of family. The accident took place Saturday February 29th.

A Dodge Avenger driven by a Reedsburg man was travelling at high speeds and making unsafe lane changes striking a Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck driven by a Wonewoc woman causing the Dodge Avenger to lose control. The Dodge Avenger then struck a Toyota FJ Cruiser and forcing the Toyota FJ Cruiser off the roadway causing it to roll three times and landing up against a tree. A puppy was ejected out of the Toyota FJ Cruiser during the rollover. The two occupants of the FJ Cruiser were transported to Divine Savior Hospital with none life threatening injuries. With the assistance of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Portage Fire Department the puppy was located uninjured and reunited with his owners. The Wonewoc pair and Reedsburg man did not sustain significant injuries.